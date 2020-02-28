Judge Wayne Thompson, who serves as the judge for County Court in Jones County, was the guest speaker at Wednesday's regular meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
Thompson spoke to Kiwanis members and Laurel High School Key Club members on the history of the two judicial districts in Jones County as well as the Multi Disciplinary Team that has been established.
Only 10 of Mississippi’s 82 counties have two judicial districts, he explained, including Jones, Bolivar, Carroll, Chickasaw, Harrison, Hinds, Jasper, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha. In Jones County, the First Judicial District includes the City of Ellisville and the Second Judicial District includes the City of Laurel.
Mississippi became a state in 1817 and Jones County was established in 1826 with Ellisville as the county seat. Ten years later, in 1836, Jones County's population was just 1,125 people and for the next 50 years, Jones County remained one of the most sparsely settled counties in Mississippi.
By 1890, Jones County's population had risen to 8,333 people, yet in the span of the next 10 years had risen to 17,846 people by 1900. Just six years later, in 1906, the population had grown to an estimated 20,000 people. At the time Laurel had three railroad lines and Ellisville had one railroad line.
Thompson noted that in 1906 the Mississippi Legislature, meeting in special session, passed legislation calling for "the regular election commissioners in said county to call a meeting within 15 days after the passage of this act and fix the time for holding the election herein provided for in said proposed district. The said election commissioners shall cause to be printed on the ticket to be voted at said election the words ‘For the Second District of Jones County’ and below that ‘Against the Second District of Jones County.’”
The legislation also stated that "It is further provided that the creation of the proposed district shall be determined by a majority vote of the qualified electors of said district."
Thompson noted that it was interesting that only voters in the proposed new Second Judicial District could vote on whether to create the new district and did not include voters in the First Judicial District, which included Ellisville. Of the 1,584 qualified voters in the proposed Second Judicial District, 597 voted for and 33 voted against creation of the Second Judicial District.
A March 24, 1906 headline in The Laurel Ledger newspaper noted: “The Citizens of the Second District to Decide Whether or Not They Will Have Courthouse at Laurel. All Voters Urged To Register Opinion.” The newspaper further stated on the front page "Intelligent Thinking Citizens Will Vote for the New Courthouse.” And as they say, the rest is history.
Judge Thompson also spoke about the types of cases he hears in County Court, which typically deal with financial issues between parties, but also child-welfare issues and children who get into trouble. He discussed the work of the MDT in cases of child neglect and abuse cases and the need for a Child Advocacy Center in Jones County, where forensic interviews can be conducted. Currently, children who are physically and/or sexually abused have to travel to Gulfport to a CAC for forensic interviews.
Thompson answered several questions posed by Kiwanis members and presented an interesting and informative program.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Anyone interested in learning more about Kiwanis philanthropy efforts and/or membership in the club is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.