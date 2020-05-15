The driver of a Kia was trapped and had to be removed from his overturned vehicle after crashing it on Highway 11 North, just south of Sandersville, on Thursday night. Volunteers from Sandersville, Rustin and Powers responded to the single-car crash at about 8:30. They provided emergency medical care while extricating him from the vehicle. The driver sustained what were described as serious injuries. Witnesses said the vehicle left the highway just north of Mimosa Street and rolled 150-200 feet before coming to rest on its side just south of Mimosa Street. EMServ Ambulance Service transported the patient and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
