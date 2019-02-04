Paula Perkins was asleep on the couch of the home she shares with her sister Lakeisha and their four children on Saturday when her niece came and told her there was a fire in one of the bedrooms. Perkins was able to get all of the children, ages 6-18, and pets out of the house, but she was unable to extinguish the fire herself. Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded to the fire at 4403 Creek Avenue around lunchtime and put the fire out, but not before the home sustained “heavy damage,” firefighters said. No injuries were reported and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
