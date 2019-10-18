Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard an informative program on eye health and eye care from Dr. Tiffany McElroy and Dr. Justin McElroy with Eye Care Associates at their regular meeting Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club. The doctors, who are married to each other and have a 3-year-old son named Henry, recently moved to Laurel and joined Eye Care Associates, where both are in practice in the field of optometry.
Both doctors discussed the history of Eye Care Associates, which was established in 1950 and now operates four locations, including Laurel, Ellisville, Waynesboro and Monticello. They noted that Eye Care Associates provides services ranging from diabetic eye exams and specialty contact lens, to management of glaucoma, macular degeneration, eye infections and foreign body removal, all under one roof. Dr. E. Watts Davis, Dr. Evan Davis, Dr. Tiffany McElroy, Dr. Justin McElroy and Dr. Josh Patrick comprise the Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) staff. All locations also offer fashion, safety, sun and sports glasses.
Eye Care Associates’ doctors care about patients’ overall health, as well as vision, and strive to provide exceptional personal service, the McElroys said. Both doctors also noted that eye examinations may also lead to the discovery of other serious medical conditions that patients may not be aware of. In some cases, those discoveries have helped saved patients’ lives.
Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets on most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about the philanthropic activities of Kiwanis International and how to get involved locally.
