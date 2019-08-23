Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard an informative presentation from Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox at the regular club meeting at the Laurel Country Club.
Cox discussed recent LPD initiatives and happenings, including department staffing and promotions, community outreach programs, including Coffee With A Cop, the prescription drug-take-back program partnership between LPD and DEA and the efforts by LPD to expand community partnerships.
Cox addressed several topics of interest, including recent criminal activity and ways to make homes and vehicles less attractive to potential thieves. He also noted the great work being done by LPD patrol officers, investigators and narcotics agents in responding to and interdicting criminal activity in the City of Laurel.
Kiwanis members were impressed with the update on LPD’s work in making the streets of Laurel safer for residents and visitors alike.
“Our officers make contact with numerous members of the public on each shift every day, and our focus on serving and protecting the public is always primary with every employee of the Laurel Police Department,” Cox said. “Law enforcement is a difficult job, filled with danger; however, our LPD officers are trained, motivated and eager to serve and do a great job each and every day.”
