Angela Tarrant and Karen Walters with HGTV updated Kiwanis club members about the wildly popular show “Home Town,” which is filmed in Laurel, at the club’s regular meeting Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club.
Stars Ben and Erin Napier of Laurel host the highly rated show which just completed its third season. The series spotlights Ben and Erin as they use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties in Laurel into treasured showplaces for families. A new 16-episode season is slated to start in early 2020.
The third season averaged a 1.01 live plus three-day rating among viewers 25-54 in its time slot on Monday nights — a 16 percent increase in this demographic over the sophomore season. Attracting more than 12.2 million total viewers since the Jan. 14 premiere, it ranked as the No. 1 series on HGTV among the coveted 25-54 demographic and helped HGTV rank as a Top 10 cable network on Monday nights.
Anyone visiting downtown Laurel has noticed the huge increase in out-of-town and out-of-state visitors who have been drawn to Laurel as a result of the Napiers’ work with “Home
Town.”
The Napiers live in a 1925 craftsman style house in Laurel’s historic district that Erin says she longingly eyed from the time she was in high school. In renovating the historic home, the couple maintained its original architecture and character, adding a traditional yet casual approach to the design and decor. That is what the HGTV show “Home Town” focuses on — restoring old homes in a way that honors their history while creating a space that genuinely reflects its present inhabitants.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are welcomed to attend and learn more about the philanthropic work of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
