Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard an informative presentation by Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Laurel Police Department at their meeting at the Laurel Country Club last week. Driskell discussed current trends in law enforcement, law enforcement job duties and responsibilities and illegal narcotics. He was joined by LPD Cpls. Joel Brogan and Rodrigus Carr. The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the LCC. Guests and prospective members are welcome to attend. From left, Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Lowell Howell, Carr, Driskell, Brogan and Kiwanis Club of Laurel Program Chairman Albert Brown. (Photo by Kiwanis Club of Laurel)
