Mandy Hegwood, who is vice president and engineer with Neel-Shaffer in Laurel, updated Kiwanis Club of Laurel members on $10 million in street improvements that have been approved by the Laurel City Council and Mayor Johnny Magee. The projects encompass numerous streets in the city, including heavily traveled 5th Avenue, 13th Avenue and Audubon Drive. All projects are either currently in progress or planned to start over the next several months.
Hegwood also updated Kiwanis members on the expansion at the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex, where eight softball fields will be added. The new softball complex will be comprised of eight fields — four at a 300-foot length to accommodate adult softball leagues and the other four at 220 feet for youth softball leagues. The city plans to organize softball leagues for men, women, children, co-eds, churches and even industrial teams. The new softball facilities will also be used to host larger tournaments comprised of teams from other areas and is expected to cost around $7 million when complete. Work on the softball complex is expected to begin in November. The new facility is expected to draw softball teams from outside of Jones County and generate additional hotel room bookings, restaurant sales, fuel sales and retail sales from visitors.
Hegwood answered numerous questions from Kiwanis members regarding the street improvement projects and estimated completion dates. She has nearly 20 years of experience in project development, planning, feasibility studies, cost estimating, funding applications, right-of-way acquisition, permitting, bidding, construction administration and client management. Her diverse project portfolio includes wastewater management, industrial and residential water supply, storm water management and erosion control projects. She has also aided in the design of transportation projects, civil site designs and transportation enhancement projects. She is also very familiar with funding sources such as CDBG, SRF, NRCS and STP.
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are welcome to attend and learn more about the philanthropic work of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.