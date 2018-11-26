A Laurel tradition dating back more than 60 years will take place on Saturday at two locations in downtown Laurel. The annual Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes with butter and syrup, sausage, white and chocolate milk, Coca-Cola products and coffee.
Kiwanis Club of Laurel and area high school Key Club members will be serving the food and drinks 6 a.m.-1 p.m. at two locations — the YWCO at 428 West Oak St. and First Baptist Church of Laurel at 607 West 5th St.
“Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day is a family tradition for many Laurel and Jones County residents and certainly is a huge event for our Kiwanis Club,” said Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Lowell Howell. “We see families return each and every year to enjoy hot-off-the-griddle pancakes and sausage, and the proceeds help support the philanthropic activities of our club. This is the only fundraiser that we hold each year. We look forward to another banner year for Pancake Day and invite everyone to come enjoy this special time.”
Pancake Day tickets are $6 in advance and are available from any Kiwanis Club of Laurel or high school Key Club member, or the tickets are $7 at the door. Proceeds from Pancake Day help provide college scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School and West Jones High School. In addition, proceeds fund the purchase of multiplication and division flash cards for every fourth-grade student in Jones County.
Pancake Day is the first Saurday of December each year and coincides with the Sertoma Club of Laurel annual Christmas Parade, which is billed as the largest in the state.
Organizers encourage everyone to “come enjoy the best pancakes and parade around and help support these awesome Laurel and Jones County traditions!”
Sandersville Christmas parade
The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department will present its annual Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday. This year’s theme is “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree.” There is no entry fee.
Lineup will be on Hawkes Road, behind Dollar General, starting at 5 p.m. Trophies will be given to the first-, second- and third-place floats.
All floats, car clubs, motorcycle clubs, ATVs and horses, any and everything is welcome, parade organizers said. Cannon fire will be at 6 p.m. to start the parade. Organizers ask that the public join them to help ring in the Christmas season.
For more information, call 601-344-9146.
In other Christmas events in the Free State:
• Christmas tree lighting in Laurel is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Pinehurst Park across from City Hall.
• The Christmas tree lighting in Ellisville is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Community Bank Park in downtown Ellisville.
• In downtown Laurel, the Market Beautiful will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature vendors from vintage, antique and trendy shops and has been listed as Top 6 not-to-miss market in the United States.
• Ellisville will host its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at Jones College and travel to downtown before heading back toward the college.
