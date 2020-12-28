The family of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy whose home burned just before Christmas sent a message of thanks to the community for the outpouring of donations. K-9 Deputy Derick Knight, his wife Joelle, who is a justice court clerk, and their two young daughters lost everything when their home just south of Bay Springs burned to the ground.
“Please accept our sincere thank you to everyone who has donated clothes, toys, household items, food, funds and more as the result of the loss of our home and belongings to a fire,” the family posted through the JCSD Facebook page. “We have been so humbled by the outpouring of love and support shown to us. We have felt your earnest prayers and have been moved to tears by them during the course of this tragic event.
“At this time, we have received enough clothing and household items to sustain us. We are in the process of moving into a temporary home and will put to good use that which we have received. Should there be future clothing or households needs, we will be sure and let you know.”
The Knight Benefit Baseball Tournament will be Saturday, Jan. 30 at Merchant Park in Ellisville.
“While we may never be able to thank each of you in person for all that you have done for us, please know that your kindness and generosity have greatly strengthened our faith in humanity,” the family posted. “Thank you again for being a light in our darkest hour. We love you and may God richly bless you in 2021 and beyond! Happy New Year!”
— Derick, Joelle, Kinsley and Anniston
