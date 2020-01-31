Chili Cook Off set for Feb. 8 in downtown Laurel
•
The ninth annual Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, in downtown Laurel.
There will be music, beverages and plenty of simmering chili as the competition between teams heats up. All entries will be cooked on site and judged by a team of professionals.
Grand-prize winners will be chosen in two categories — traditional and homestyle — and the winning teams will receive $1,000 each.
The chili will be sold in an all-you-can-eat bowl for $10, or in a “bottomless” keepsake pottery bowl handcrafted by Carl Buchanan for $25. Kids under 12 eat free.
The tasting and festivities start at noon next Saturday.
For more, visit laurelmainstreet.com/events/chili-cook-off/ or call 601-433-3255 or email info@laurelmainstreet.com or Heather Brown at hbrown@msb-ms.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.