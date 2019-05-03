Cali Stroo of Laurel recently won the title of Teeny Miss Jones County.
She will be representing Jones County at the Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg July 20-21.
Cali is the 3-year-old daughter of John and Erica Stroo of Laurel. More than 200 contestants younger than 11 years old will be competing in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State, the largest pageant in Mississippi.
This pagent is unique in that the children do not wear glitzed pageant attire or fake aesthetics, such as hair, spray tans, etc.
Winners of each division will receive a cash prize of $1,000, a trophy and custom crown.
The pageant competition will take place on Saturday, July 20, and the crowning ceremonies will take place July 21.
Visit the “Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook Page” to vote for a contestant in the Viewers’ Choice award between July 4-18. It is free to vote.
The contestant in each group who has the most support will be crowned “Viewers’ Choice” winner.
Learn more about the pageant at
