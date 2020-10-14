The Laurel Christian School Lady Lions soccer team won the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools championship on Monday with a 2-0 victory over Indianola Academy from the Mississippi Delta. Laurel Christian, coached by Father Jeff Reich, reached the championship match with a 4-0 victory over Kirk Academy last Thursday.
(Photo by Brad Crowe)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.