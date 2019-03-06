Members of the Laurel Fire Department are set to kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility.
Firefighters from Laurel Fire Department will fan out across the city with boots in hand for this year’s drive today (Thursday) and Friday at Walmart on Highway 15.
“For more than 60 years, firefighters have stood on the front lines with MDA in the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of these life-threatening muscle diseases,” said area director Ellie Denman. “Each year, firefighters dedicate countless hours of their time participating in Fill the Boot drives and at MDA summer camp. We’re grateful for their steadfast drive and uncommon caring toward the kids and adults we serve and look forward to working together once again to make this Fill the Boot season a huge success.”
Funds raised through the Laurel Fill the Boot event empower families with life-enhancing resources and support that open new possibilities and maximize independence, so they can experience the world without any limits.
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.
