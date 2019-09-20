Kiwanis Club of Laurel members heard a presentation on the Jones Foundation by Charlie Garretson, vice president of Advancement & Foundation at Wednesday’s regular meeting at the Laurel Country Club.
Chartered in May 1988, the Jones Foundation is a non-profit corporation designed to accept tax-deductible gifts and bequests of cash, real estate, equipment, securities, life insurance and other property. All gifts are used to enhance the high quality of education offered at Jones College. The Jones Foundation has a commitment to help students reach their potential and that has been the hallmark of both the Jones Foundation and Jones College.
Garretson updated Kiwanis members on several important events and accomplishments at Jones College, including:
• Jones College football won the 2018 Mississippi Bowl, beating Eastern Arizona;
• Jones College football had the highest GPA in 2018 of any two-year college football team in America with a 3.14 overall GPA;
• Jones College enrollment has reached approximately 4,700 students this fall;
• Jones College Nursing Program is rated as the No. 1 Nursing Program in Mississippi with a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX Exam;
• Jones College Skills USA sent a three-person team to the National Skills USA competition and placed first in the nation in the competition;
• The Jones College Radionian newspaper placed first in the nation in the two-year college newspaper competition;
• Jones College is kicking off a new program for students interested in the entertainment/recording and audio visual technology industry with a recording studio now in place on campus;
• Jones College has a two-year electro-mechanical technology program with a third-year option to obtain a certification in Robotics
• Jones Foundation presented just over $395,000 in scholarships to more than 450 students representing 600 different scholarship awards during Awards Day on Tuesday, Sept. 17;
• Jones Foundation has over 500 scholarships and support funds housed in the Foundation whose funds are invested and earnings used to support scholarships;
• Jones College women’s softball will compete in a national tournament in January 2020 in Las Vegas, which is a tremendous honor for the Bobcats;
• Bobcat Math League competition is under way now with numerous teams competing in this eighth season of competition.
Garretson discussed many other Jones College upcoming activities including Homecoming 2019, Foundation fundraising events, student activities and future plans for Jones College. The Jones Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible organization and offers multiple creative ways for potential donors to donate funds, equipment and other assets.
Direct questions on the Jones Foundation to Mr. Garretson at charlie.garretson@jcjc.edu or by calling 601-477-4145 or toll-free 1-866-WE R JCJC .
Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets on most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about the philanthropic activities of Kiwanis International.
