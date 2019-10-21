The Laurel Police Department will host its annual “Fill-a-Truck” food drive at Walmart on Highway 15 on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, to benefit The Good Samaritan Center’s Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen.
This is the fifth year that LPD has hosted the event. Non-perishable food items will be collected and employees of the center will be on hand for any cash donations. The Center does great work and LPD is honored to assist in that work.
The event is again in memory of Chief Tyrone Stewart, who passed away earlier this year. Chief Stewart started the event with the center and LPD is keeping that legacy going. Anyone with questions can contact Capt. Shannon Caraway or Chief Tommy Cox at 601-399-4440.
