Jenean Byrd of Laurel recently received her certification from the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork in Burr Ridge, Ill. She was the only person from Mississippi and one of 29 to receive their certification on June 1.
Jenean is Laurel’s only board certified licensed massage therapist. She graduated with 4.0 honors from the massage therapy diploma program at Blue Cliff College in Gulfport and was licensed by the Mississippi State Board of Massage Therapy in 2010. Since returning to Laurel after graduation, she has worked in both medical and spa settings to provide clients with professional massage therapy and spa services. She is an active member of the American Massage Therapy Association and her practice is currently located in downtown Laurel at Epic Styles Salon and Gift Shop at 449 N. 6th Ave.
During her LMT career, she has trained in multiple modalities and various techniques to include Swedish massage, deep-tissue work, nmt/trigger points, heated towels, heated and chilled stones, reflexology points and energy techniques and all are components that can be used during sessions to provide clients with a professional spa experience after client consultation.
For more information about available sessions, visit www.jenean.amtamembers.com or call 601-323-7204.
