Jaymar “Deuce” Jackson II, a Laurel native and junior at Mississippi State University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program. Jackson is the son of Jaymar and Marlene Jackson.

jaymar jackson

Jackson 

Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors who demonstrate the necessary commitment and academic achievement to become competent, well-trained rural primary care physicians in our state. The program offers undergraduate academic enrichment and a clinical experience in a rural setting. Upon completion of all medical school admissions requirements, the student can use the scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

