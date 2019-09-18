Fire departments in Laurel and Sandersville are among a dozen or so to receive a portion of $5.2 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced.
The Laurel Fire Department received $65,734.28 for operations and safety equipment, and the Town of Sandersville got $15,238.09 for operations and safety equipment.
“Ensuring that our local fire departments have the manpower, tools and training they need to keep Mississippians safe is of vital importance,” Wicker said.
Jackson, Canton and Utica are receiving Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grants to help increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. Other Mississippi communities are receiving Assistance to Firefighters Grants, which are awarded directly to first-responder organizations to assist in obtaining emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, and training, as well as firefighting and emergency vehicles.
The funding includes $3.4 million for Jackson and $883,782 for Canton to hire firefighters. The grants were awarded following a competitive process.
“I’m pleased these Mississippi cities successfully competed for this federal assistance,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.