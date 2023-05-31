lawyer evicted

Smith

Almost a year after being suspended by the state bar association, a Laurel lawyer was “evicted” from a backyard shed and given temporary housing — in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Latisha R. Smith, 39, was charged with public drunkenness and booked into the jail on Friday night after being found “lying under a pile of clothes” in a storage shed behind a residence on Melton Road in the Powers Community, according to the incident report by Sgt. Jared Lindsey of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

