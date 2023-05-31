Almost a year after being suspended by the state bar association, a Laurel lawyer was “evicted” from a backyard shed and given temporary housing — in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Latisha R. Smith, 39, was charged with public drunkenness and booked into the jail on Friday night after being found “lying under a pile of clothes” in a storage shed behind a residence on Melton Road in the Powers Community, according to the incident report by Sgt. Jared Lindsey of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Earlier that evening, 35-year-old Cambrie Jade Best of Laurel was arrested after being caught in the same shed. She was “half awake” when a deputy discovered her lying inside it with “items from the shed scattered around the yard.” That’s what led the homeowner to call the JCSD after checking the area and finding that her fence had been cut before the shed was pilfered.
Best admitted to cutting the fence along with “her friend” earlier. She was handcuffed and booked into the jail for malicious mischief and trespassing, and “during the dressing out process,” a half-gram of methamphetamine was discovered, according to the report. She was also charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
It was just before 10 p.m. when Lindsey was dispatched back to the residence and found Smith “unsteady on her feet,” with dilated pupils that were “non-responsive to light” after being roused from under a pile of clothes, according to the report.
Smith reportedly said that she had been “dropped off by a friend” and walked to the residence. “Smith stated she had not lived there for six months and knew she was not supposed to be on the property, but she was not stealing anything other than her own clothes,” according to the report, which showed a County Line Road address for Smith.
She was charged with public drunkenness “due to her being on someone else’s property,” according to the report.
Smith appeared before Judge Grant Hedgepeth in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday and told him she was getting her law license back. She was released that afternoon on the misdemeanor charge.
The Mississippi Bar filed a formal complain against Smith on April 19, 2022, and she failed to respond, so the state Supreme Court entered a default judgment against her on June 8.
She was suspended from practicing law for nine months for “misconduct” for unspecified violations of the Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct, according to the bar association’s complaint tribunal.
The initial complaint was filed in U.S. District Court and sent to her at the Gulf Coast Fair Housing Center in Waveland, but that letter was returned to sender as “not deliverable,” according to an exhibit that was filed in the case.
