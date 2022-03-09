Laurel Christian High School's robotics team, Team Javawocky, finished the 2021-22 FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics season as the second-ranked team in Mississippi.
The state championship took place at Ole Miss on March 4-5. Eighteen teams from across the state competed in alliance format matches with robots they designed, built and programmed during the season.
Team Javawocky also was awarded the prestigious Think Award for “removing engineering obstacles through creative thinking.” This award is presented to the team that best applied the engineering design process, including the underlying science and mathematics, to their robot design.
During the event, team member Noah McCord was selected as a FIRST Robotics Dean’s List semifinalist and Bella Lane was selected as a FIRST Robotics Dean’s List finalist.
“Students who earn FIRST Dean’s List distinctions are great examples of student leaders who have led their teams and communities to increased awareness for FIRST and its mission,” coach Lora Adcock wrote in an email. “These students have also achieved personal technical expertise and accomplishment, doing things that encourage high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others and respects individuals and the community.”
The Laurel Christian High School Robotics Team is comprised of 11 students from seventh through 12th grade. Team members are Lilly Adcock, Jackson James, Bella Lane, Payton Lawhon, Noah McCord, Michael McGinnis, Christian Mouannes, Jayden Olson, Bailey Robertson, Christina Singh and Elaina Walters. The team is coached by Chris and Lora Adcock.
Follow Team Javawocky on Instagram or Facebook
@JavawockyRobotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.