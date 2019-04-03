Laurel Christian School eighth-graders were given the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. The student council members who participated in the ceremony were Fletcher Horne, Emma Kennedy, John Brooks Milham and John Thomas Pickering.
