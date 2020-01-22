Jones County is “why,” and donors and volunteers are “how.” The American Heart Association’s Jones County Heart Walk is set for Leap Day — Saturday, Feb. 29 at Jones College in Ellisville. Even though the walk is a little more than a month away, fundraising is under way now across the area.
Heart Walk is a family-friendly celebration that honors survivors of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Supporters and volunteers join the American Heart Association’s mission: “To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”
Beginning with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and ending by noon, the event ashows appreciation to all donors, no matter the amount.
“It is such a privilege to work with the American Heart Association to remind our community of the importance of cardiovascular health,” said Jones County Heart Walk Chair Erin Knight, division chair of AD Nursing at Jones College. “There are so many of our family and friends that have been impacted by cardiovascular events. The desire is to educate as many people as possible to keep our community healthy as well as support the efforts of the AHA in their research endeavors. By getting involved with the Jones County Heart Walk, we can show our support.”
Everyone is welcome to join as a volunteer or fundraiser. From selling red hearts to corporate donations, every donation amount is appreciated and goes toward making lives in the Greater Jones County area and in Mississippi healthier, organizers said. Churches, businesses, civic clubs, organizations or individuals are welcome, and people from surrounding counties are encouraged to participate.
There is a need for volunteers to help with event setup, takedown and to serve at booths during the Heart Walk.
“The American Heart Association plays a vital role in our community through their marketing and education of living a healthy lifestyle,” said Russell Griffin, a sponsor and leadership team volunteer for the local Heart Walk and BancorpSouth president. “Their holistic approach to health provides working knowledge of how the human heart is affected by how we live our daily lives. While being a financial sponsor is something that we take great pride in, forming a Heart Walk team builds unity within our organization.”
For more information, contact Jason Niblett at jason.niblett@heart.org or 601-321-1233 To form a team or register as a coach or walker, visit www.jonescountyheartwalk.org as soon as possible.
