Team Treblemakers from the 2019 Leadership Jones County class raised funds to purchase and install functional and sculptural musical instruments to honor Laurel’s Leontyne Price.
The park is located on Central Avenue across from The Loft.
Team Treblemakers — made up of Terri Knight, Joy Ulland, Johnson Marcellino, Hillary Bingham and Jeremy McAndrew — are also selling T-shirts to help raise money for upkeep at the park. Visit the Leontyne Price Musical Park page on Facebook for information.
