The Laurel Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at about 12:30 p.m. on Leontyne Price Boulevard near South Central Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle collision. The incident held up traffic briefly before debris was cleared from the roadway. Laurel Fire Department assisted, with Beech’s Towing and SRT Towing also responding to the scene. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.