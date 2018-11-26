A group of 50-plus volunteers showed up at Mason Park in Laurel on a bright Saturday morning, all with the same goal: To continue the tradition of keeping the park as a bright spot at night through the Christmas holiday season.
The official lighting of the park will be Saturday.
“Light the Park was a success and it was so clear that, with strong volunteer support, this tradition can carry on for years to come!” organizers wrote on the new Mason Park Christmas Lights-Volunteer page on Facebook.
The tradition of lighting the park was in question this year because older volunteers, who for years asked for help setting up the massive display, were dwindling in numbers and ability to take on the task.
When it was announced that they would not being doing it this year, younger volun- teers “stepped up to continue the tradition,” according to the Facebook page. “Incredible!!”
Organizers said that the turnout was encouraging.
“Thank you to everyone who showed up Saturday!” They wrote to fellow volunteers. “You’re the reason WHY this happened. You’re what makes this community special and this wouldn’t have been possible without you!”
They asked that supporters go to the Facebook page and “like” it to find out information about how to help in the upcoming year. “We still need everyone’s support and help!”
