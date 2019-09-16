A Laurel firefighter has been hired as Jones County Fire Coordinator, the Board of Supervisors announced at Monday’s meeting.
Kyle Brooks, 39, was approved unanimously by the board for the job. He will be replacing longtime fire coordinator Dan McKenna, who retired in July after 16 years in the position.
Brooks is a captain in the Laurel Fire Department, where he has served for 16-1/2 years. He will be able to stay on the job there and work as county fire coordinator, county administrator and board attorney Danielle Ashley said.
The fire coordinator job is classified as a part-time position and pays $28,000 per year. The coordinator leads and oversees the 18 volunteer fire departments in the county, among other duties.
There were a dozen or so applicants for the job, she said.
“We were fortunate to get as many qualified candidates as we did,” Ashley said.
Brooks is the son of Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks.
