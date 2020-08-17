Three longtime firefighters were promoted in the Laurel Fire Department during a ceremony at City Hall last week. Tim Tisdale, who has been with LFD 28 years, was promoted to battalion chief at Station 1 on Ellisville Boulevard. He replaces Leo Brown, who was promoted to fire chief after Mark Nichols retired. Brad Lowery was promoted to captain to replace Tisdale. He’s been with the department for 12 years. Lonnie Johnson was promoted to lieutenant. He has been with LFD for 26 years. Lt. Johnson replaced Lowery. The LFD is looking to hire entry-level firefighters. The city will offer the civil service exam on Saturday, Aug. 29. Anyone interested has to pick up an application at City Hall and return it by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Candidates must be able to pass a background check and physical tests before going to the seven-week State Fire Academy.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
