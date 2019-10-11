The Laurel Housing Authority is recognizing affordable housing in America with the observance of October being National Housing America Month.
The LHA is inviting the public to share in its celebration at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the James A. Townley Center (516 South 13th Ave., Laurel).
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee will sign a proclamation recognizing the important event, and additional information, presentations and refreshments will be available.
The Laurel Housing Authority provides good, clean, safe, affordable housing and effective personal improvement training and opportunities for low-income families.
Anyone needing more information about the event can call Eloria Newell James at 601-425-2611.
