The Laurel Housing Authority will participate in its 14th year of the Summer Food Service Program, which is partnered through the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition.
Free meals are provided to all children ages 18 and under at the following sites from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from June 3-July 26:
• James A. Townley Community Center, 516 S. 13th Ave.;
• Brown Circle, 50 Brown Circle;
• Windsor Court, 20 Windsor Court;
• St. Paul Methodist Church, 517 Jefferson St.;
• L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson St.
The two non-LHA sites are through a partnership between St. Paul U.M. Church and the City of Laurel Recreation Department. Lunches will not be served on July 4.
For more information, call Felicia Jackson or Barbara Gavin at 601-425-4651.
