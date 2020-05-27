The Laurel Housing Authority’s 15th year of participating in the Summer Food Service Program will begin on June 1 and continue through July 31. Free grab-and-go meals will be served to children 18 and under from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except July 3 and July 6) at five locations:
• James A. Townley Center, 516 South 13th Ave.;
• 50 Brown Circle;
• 20 Windsor Court;
• St. Paul United Methodist Church, 517 Jefferson St.;
• L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson St.
The two non-LHA sites are through a partnership with St. Paul’s church and the Laurel Parks and Recreation Department. The state Department of Education-Office of Child Nutrition is a partner in the program.
For more information, call Felicia Jackson or Semeka Seals at 601-425-4651.
