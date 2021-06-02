Each weekday through July, the Laurel Housing Authority will participate in the Summer Food Service Program.
This is LHA’s 16th year of participation in the Summer Food Service Program through the Mississippi Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition. Grab-and-go meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and younger without charge. Food will be distributed at these sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
• James A. Townley Center,
516 S. 13th Ave.
• Brown Circle, 50 Brown Circle
• Windsor Court, 20 Windsor Court
• St. Paul Methodist Church,
517 Jefferson St.
• L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson St.
Sites will be closed July 2 and July 5.
The two non-LHA sites are participating through a partnership with St. Paul United Methodist Church and the City of Laurel Recreation Department. In addition to the feeding program, LHA conducts other educational and recreation programs at its feeding sites in conjunction with local partners The Lauren Rogers Museum of Arts, Mississippi State Home Extension Service, Parents for Drug Free Youth, Kuntry Kidz, Jones County Library and the City of Laurel. For more information about the program, call Felicia Jackson or Semeka Seals at 601-425-4651.
All meals provided are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately to USDA Director, Office of Civil Rights at 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-3410 or call 1-800-795-3272 or 202-720-6382.
