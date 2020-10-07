The Laurel Housing Authority is “Turning Up the Pink” in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The LHA will be having its annual Breast Cancer Awareness event on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m.
The event will be at Brown Circle Homes (50 Brown Circle in Laurel)
Due to COVID-19, the LHA will be modifying its annual celebration to include a parade around the housing complex.
For more information, call Eloria Newell James at 601-425-2611 or email
