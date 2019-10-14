The Laurel Housing Authority is “Turning Up The Pink” in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The LHA will conduct its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Program at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brown Circle Homes’ basketball court (50 Brown Circle, Laurel).
Survivor Whitney Pickering will be the guest speaker.
Additional information, presentations and refreshments will be provided. Residents are encouraged to attend and “Turn Up The Pink.”
For more information about this event, call Eloria Newell James at 601-425-2611.
