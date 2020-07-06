The City of Laurel and Sawmill Square Mall hosted their annual Fourth of July fireworks show in the parking lot of the mall on Friday. At 9 p.m., the community gathered by the hundreds, parking their cars and (mostly) maintaining acceptable distances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event-goers experienced their fireworks under the “new normal,” as health officials call it, by watching from the comfort of their cars. Downtown’s entirety was lit in blazing primary colors that night; in about 15 minutes, it was time to go home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.