Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation declaring April as Limb Loss Awareness Month and April 7 as Limb Loss Awareness Day as Mary Armbrust, right, and Martha-Kay Holifield, left, of Help For Amputees and Families looked on. Armbrust, whose late husband was an amputee, travels the United States speaking on behalf of the cause. Diabetes, vascular disease and trauma are the leading causes of limb loss, and 60 percent of the cases are preventable, according to the proclamation. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
