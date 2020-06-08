The line at the driver’s license station in Laurel looped around the parking lot despite rain showers on Monday morning, the first day they were allowed to reopen after Gov. Tate Reeves issued the shelter-in-place order for the state in mid-March to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Reeves reopened the stations with guidelines: Those with last names starting with the letters A-E were allowed, Monday, F-L on Tuesday, M-S on Thursday, T-Z on Friday and the middle of the week was designated “Walk-in Wednesday” for everyone. The governor encouraged people to wear facemasks inside the station, but umbrellas were needed outside on Monday. One patron who was walking out said the wait was about three hours.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
