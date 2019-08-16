Laurel Little Theatre will have auditions for the Neil Simon comedy “Broadway Bound.” It will run the first two weekends of November.
Auditions are Monday and Tuesday at the Arabian Theatre at 7 each night. No preparation is necessary.
Director Rick Youngblood will need a cast of six — two young men in their 20s/30s, one adult man in his 40s/50s, one adult man who can play 60-plus and two adult women in their 40s/50s.
Rehearsals will run in September and October three nights per week and then will pick up a few extra rehearsals the last two weeks. Drop a line to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com with questions.
