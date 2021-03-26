Laurel Little Theatre’s Summer Kids’ Camp registration has continued the last two weeks, but is now reaching max and will close soon. This year’s camp is limited to a smaller number for Covid safety and there are only a dozen spots left.
“Willy Wonka” is the stage musical based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book and movie version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
LLT’s camp is for students entering first through 10th grades next fall. Camp dates are May 27 to June 2, with performances the weekend of June 3-6.
Go to the LLT website LaurelLittleTheatre.com for a link to the signup form. Any questions can be mailed to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
