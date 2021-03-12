Laurel Little Theatre’s registration for Summer Kids’ Camp is open. The sign-up period will continue for only a few weeks until it’s filled. For COVID-19 safety, this year’s camp will be limited to a much smaller number of campers.
The LLT camp is for students entering first through 10th grades next fall. Everyone registered will be in the production of Willy Wonka, but auditions for speaking roles and solos will take place for campers on March 22-23.
Camp dates are May 27 through June 2, with performances the weekend of June 3-6.
Visit LaurelLittleTheatre.com for a link to the signup form.
