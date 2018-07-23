Laurel Little Theatre has just announced the upcoming 2018-2019 season and begun its annual season ticket membership drive. This year, LLT will be presenting its mainstage productions for two weekends.
The new season kicks off Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12 with the Southern comedy “Rex’s Exes” directed by Will Hodges.
It’s a comedy about a dizzy group of redneck Texan cousins and all the shenanigans of their crazy neighbors and family in the dusty little fictional town of Sweetgum.
Then, just in time for a great holiday offering, the brand new show “A Christmas Story — The Musical” will run in November the two weekends before Thanksgiving. Long-time LLT alumnus Wess Hughes returns to direct along with his musical director Michelle Howell.
This new stage musical is based on everyone’s favorite Christmas movie that runs in a 24-hour TV marathon every year. It’s about a 9-year-old boy who wants nothing more than an official Red Ryder BB Gun. All the classic funny bits are there — the famous “leg lamp,” a grumpy department store Santa, the ugliest pink pajamas and a “triple-dog-dare-ya” to lick a frozen flagpole.
Next April brings the Tony Award-winning Best Comedy, “Biloxi Blues,” under the direction of LLT Board of Directors President Rick Youngblood.
Written by America’s favorite comedy author Neil Simon, it’s based on his own life as a World War II Army recruit doing his time in boot camp in the hot and steamy muggy swamps of southern Mississippi.
Closing out LLT’s season next June will be “Annie Jr.” — featuring that famous redheaded orphan, along with Daddy Warbucks, mean ol’ Miss Hannigan and a cast of 100 spectacular kids.
Directed by Rebecca Green, this will be LLT’s annual Summer Kids’ Camp production.
For more information about the upcoming season or to purchase tickets, visit LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
