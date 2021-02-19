LLT continues its “60th Sensational Season” with the Eudora Welty classic “Why I Live at the P.O.”
The show runs over two weekends for six performances. Evening performances are Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6 at 7: 30 each night, and on Sundays, Feb. 28 and March 7, at 2 p.m.
The LLT reservation line is open and answers 24 hours a day at 601-428-0140.
Welty, a Mississippi author, wrote this short story in 1941 and it became one of her most popular pieces. It was inspired by a photo Welty had taken of a woman ironing clothes in the back of a small Southern post office. It’s a humorous one-woman show told by “Sister” – the postmistress of the teeny-tiny post office in China Grove, where she lives in the backroom.
She tells the story of her very Southern family, including Papa-Daddy, Stella-Rondo and Uncle Rondo. Sister explains all about her trials and tribulations with her mad-capped folks.
Longtime LLT actor and board member Rick Youngblood is directing. Youngblood directed comedies by Neil Simon over the last four years, and he appeared on the LLT stage in leading roles in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “1776.” He is the chief financial and academic officer at Jones.
LLT alumni Christy Liverett plays Sister after having just wrapped up a role in LLT’s “Doublewide, Texas.” She appeared in LLT’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Biloxi Blues” and “Broadway Bound” in the past.
The show is appropriate for all ages, but mostly for adults and older students.
Keeping Covid safety, extra precautions include limited audiences less than 50 percent capacity with marked off rows and an empty seat between each couple/family, masks (LLT asks that you “bring your own, please!”) and distancing required, no admittance with visible illness/coughs/sneezing, temperature checks at the door and hydrostatic disinfectant cleaning of the theatre before each performance.
Tickets are $10 for all adults and free for students. Call in a reservation and then the ticket purchase is completed at the door.
For information, email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.