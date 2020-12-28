Secretary Sonny Perdue designated five Mississippi counties as a primary natural disaster area. Producers in George, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Perry counties who suffered losses caused by Hurricane Zeta on Oct. 28-29 may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow up to 100 percent of their actual production loss or the amount needed to restore their operation to its pre-disaster condition, whichever is less, or refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Producers in the contiguous counties of Jones, Wayne, Forrest, Greene, Jackson, Lamar, Marion and Stone are also eligible to apply for emergency loans. The deadline to apply is Aug. 18.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at www.farmers.gov/recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.