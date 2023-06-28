An official with the local branch of the NAACP announced that the organization does not endorse any candidates, despite rumors that may be swirling around town.
The NAACP is a non-political organization and as such, cannot publicly support politicians, said Rev. Jimmie Bunch, president of the local NAACP.
“Any member can individually support whoever they want to as long as they are not saying we, the NAACP, support this person,” Bunch said. “We deal with problems and issues, not candidates. We are asking that people of the county realize this vicious rumor is not true.”
One of the issues at hand now has to do with violence that’s being carried out with firearms, he said.
“We are also asking parents to talk with their kids and teach them that handguns, rifles and shotguns do not solve problems, they cause more problems,” Bunch said. “At the same time, we ask them to teach (children) what a weapon is for. I carry mine to protect my wife, myself and our home. I’m not saying that guns are bad — our Constitution gives us the right to bear arms — I’m just asking parents to talk with their kids, tell them when they get angry not to grab a gun. If a parent knows a kid has a weapon, they need to take it from them and explain why they are taking it.”
Another member of the local branch of the NAACP says that “parents need to explain to their kids that if they are caught with an unregistered weapon, that is not a slap on the wrist, that is jail time.”
Minister JC Williams has been going around the community to host events that promote getting back to community events that will keep children involved and away from violence.
“I have talked to young children, 5 to 6 years old, and I ask them what games do they play,” Williams said. “Hopscotch — what’s that? But if I ask them if they know how to shoot dice, they say, ‘Yeah, do you have any?’
“Let’s get back to the basics as a group and as a community to teach our kids how to play sports and stay away from the violence.”
