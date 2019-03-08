The Mississippi Federation of Republican Women had their annual legislative day at the Capitol in Jackson on Wednesday, March 6. President Tiffany Parrish and First Vice President Michelle Anderson were the officers representing the Jones County Republican Women Chapter.
The MFRW is a member of the National Federation of Republican Women, which was founded in 1938. The NFRW is a grassroots organization with more than 200,000 members and 2,000 local clubs across the nation, making it one of the largest and most influential women’s political organizations in the country.
The Jones County Republican Women chapter is an award-winning club that is considered to be among the top clubs in the country.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members. For more information, contact (601) 422-7575 or jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.