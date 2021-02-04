A former TV news personality has entered the race for Mayor of Laurel.
Miranda Beard has filed qualifying papers at City Hall to run as an Independent in the upcoming election. She joins Independents Anthony Hudson and Kim Page in challenging two-term Democrat Johnny Magee.
Beard worked for WDAM for 30 years. Her termination in 2016 led to a public outcry and rallies of support for her. She served on the Laurel School District’s Board of Trustees for 14 years and went on to serve as president of the National School Boards Association.
Qualifying for municipal races continues through 5 p.m. Friday.
Primary elections are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
The mayor’s salary is $75,000 per year.
Look for more in Saturday’s print and online editions.
