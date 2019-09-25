Sherry Brewer, RN, vice president of Clinical and Emergency Services at South Central Regional Medical Center, was recently selected as the 2019 Nurse Leader of the Year by the Mississippi Hospital Association’s Organization of Nurse Executives, an affiliate of the American Organization of Nurse Executives. She was presented the award during the association’s annual meeting in September.
Brewer is active in several other professional healthcare organizations, including Emergency Nurses Association and the Mississippi Nurses Association. She currently serves as the 2019 president-elect for MHA Organization of Nurse Executives and is LEAN certified through Mississippi State University. She is a board-certified emergency nurse.
She is a member of Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and has three daughters, Stephanie Stringer, Christy Buckley and Alexandria Brewer. She has three grandchildren, Jonathon Hamilton and Kyla and Logan Stringer.
