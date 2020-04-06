The Laurel Police Department wrote at least a half-dozen tickets over the weekend to businesses and/or individuals who were in violation of an executive order to “shelter in place” to combat the spread of coronavirus.
They were all “blatant violations,” said Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD. One violator was a tattoo shop and another was a nail salon, neither of which was deemed an “essential business,” but they also had more than 10 people, he said.
“We gave several warnings” in response to called-in complaints, Cox said.
The nail salon “had a lady in the chair and they made her get up with unfinished nails,” Bella Love Shepherd posted on her Facebook page after reporting that she saw the LPD shut it down.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department broke up a couple of gatherings, but no tickets were issued, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
He warned that failure to comply with the order could result in a $600 fine.
“We will if we have to,” he said in Monday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered all “non-essential” workers to “shelter in place” starting last Friday afternoon through April 20. People are only supposed to go out for necessities, such as food, medical care and isolated outdoor activities.
