The Laurel Police Department will offer the Entry Level Police Officer Examination on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Police Training Facility on Hillcrest Drive.
The starting pay for an entry-level officer is $37,658.71 with a benefits package that includes health insurance, state retirement, 11 paid holidays and 80 vacation hours after a year of employment.
Anyone interested in becoming a police officer is encouraged to sign up at the City of Laurel Human Resources office located on the third floor of Laurel City Hall.
The deadline to qualify for the test is 4 p.m. Aug. 26.
