The Laurel Police Department collected more than a half-dozen pickup loads of non-perishable food items and an undetermined amount of cash for the Good Samaritan Center on Monday and Tuesday in front of Walmart. The event was started by late Chief of Police Tyrone Stewart and is now being continued in his memory by Chief Tommy Cox and the rest of the department. Councilman George Carmichael commended the LPD at Tuesday evening’s meeting for its efforts to help those who are less fortunate in the community. Police often get bad publicity, Carmichael said, “but this is a good thing. The (soup kitchen) feeds hundreds of people throughout the week.”
